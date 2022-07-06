Commodities

Russian foreign ministry says Turkey hasn't detained grain ship

Contributor
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhibek Zholy was detained in the Turkish port of Karasu on suspicion of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain are false.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy, which Ukrainian authorities have said is carrying grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, was "undergoing standard procedures".

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday that Turkish authorities had detained the Zhibek Zholy. Reuters previously reported that Ukraine had asked Turkey to arrest the ship.

(Reporting by Reuters)

