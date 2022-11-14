Russian Foreign Minister taken to hospital after arriving for G20 summit - AP

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 14, 2022 — 04:08 am EST

Written by Nandita Bose for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday citing Indonesian officials.

Lavrov, who is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, arrived in Bali on Sunday.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.