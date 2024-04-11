News & Insights

Russian Forces Target Ukraine's Power Infrastructure In Fresh Missile Strikes

April 11, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Ukraine under missile attacks by Russian forces, targeting power infrastructure and causing widespread damage. US providing aid and bolstering defenses. UN calls for cessation of attacks.

Ukraine is once again under a barrage of missile attacks as Russian forces target the nation’s power infrastructure, causing widespread damage across several regions.

