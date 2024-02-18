Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant, Russian agencies report

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken full control of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, Russian state news agencies reported on Monday, citing the defence ministry.

On Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said that Ukrainian units were entrenched at the plant, which is on northwestern edges of the town of Avdiivka.

