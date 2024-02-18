News & Insights

US Markets

Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant, Russian agencies report

February 18, 2024 — 11:01 pm EST

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken full control of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, Russian state news agencies reported on Monday, citing the defence ministry.

On Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said that Ukrainian units were entrenched at the plant, which is on northwestern edges of the town of Avdiivka.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.