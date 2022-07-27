Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant -Kyiv

July 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant.

"They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

