Russian forces gain full control of Maryinka in east Ukraine - defence minister

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian forces have gained full control of Maryinka, a town in eastern Ukraine, news agencies cited Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Monday.

Most accounts of Maryinka, southwest of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk, describe it as a ghost town after once being home to 10,000 people.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

