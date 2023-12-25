News & Insights

Russian forces gain full control of Maryinka in east Ukraine - defence minister

Credit: REUTERS/STATE DONETSK REGION POLICE

December 25, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian forces have gained full control of Maryinka, a town in eastern Ukraine, news agencies cited Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Monday.

Most accounts of Maryinka, southwest of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk, describe it as a ghost town after once being home to 10,000 people.

