Russian forces destroy 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, defence ministry says

December 15, 2023 — 03:14 pm EST

Written by Ron Popeski for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

A ministry statement said the interceptions took place between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. (1730-1930 GMT).

Crimea was seized from Ukraine by Russian troops and annexed in 2014.

Separately, the Russia-installed governor of part of the southern Kherson region held by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk.

Saldo said fragments from the downed objects had fallen to the ground.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in either instance.

