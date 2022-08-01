Russian food retailer X5 partners with online delivery players

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia's leading food retailer X5 Group FIVEDR.MM said on Monday it had partnered with online players Sbermarket and Delivery Club in an effort to expand its online delivery offering.

The partnership will begin with the group's main Pyaterochka and Perekrestok supermarkets in Moscow and St Petersburg before expanding to other cities, X5 said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

