Russian food retailer Magnit to acquire Dixy retail chain

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit MGNT.MM has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of shares in the Dixy retail chain, including 2,651 of its stores in Moscow, St Petersburg and other regions, Magnit said on Tuesday.

The deal price was agreed at Dixy's current value of 92.4 billion roubles ($1.25 billion), but is subject to adjustments depending on net debt and net working capital changes as of the closing date, it said.

Magnit shares were up 3.4% in Moscow at 0753 GMT.

Dixy's board and shareholders approved delisting from the Moscow Exchange in late 2017, 10 years after the company went public, in the face of fierce competition from Magnit, X5 and other retail chains.

For Magnit, which unveiled a new consumer-centric strategy earlier this year, the deal will boost its presence in the key markets of Moscow and St Petersburg, Chief Executive Jan Dunning said.

"Magnit's key strategic priorities focused on return-driven profitable growth stay unchanged," Dunning said in a statement.

The total selling space of the assets to be acquired is approximately 854,000 square metres, Magnit said.

It will also acquire five distribution centres in the Moscow, St Petersburg and Chelyabinsk regions, which could help boost its online sales.

"Strong physical presence in Moscow and St Petersburg will provide substantial support to further development of our e-grocery initiatives," Dunning said.

Dixy's frontline and head office employees will join the Magnit team, and the Dixy business will remain a separate legal entity and operate under the Dixy brand, Dunning said.

($1 = 73.7140 roubles)

