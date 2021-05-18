Russian food retailer Magnit to acquire Dixy retail chain

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit MGNT.MM has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of shares in the Dixy retail chain, including 2,651 of its stores in Moscow, St Petersburg and other regions, Magnit said on Tuesday.

The deal price was agreed at Dixy's current value of 92.4 billion roubles ($1.25 billion), but is subject to adjustments depending on net debt and net working capital changes as of the closing date, it said.

The total selling space of the assets to be acquired is approximately 854,000 square metres, it said.

($1 = 73.7140 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.