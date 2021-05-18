MGNT

Russian food retailer Magnit to acquire Dixy retail chain

Russian food retailer Magnit has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of shares in the Dixy retail chain, including 2,651 of its stores in Moscow, St Petersburg and other regions, Magnit said on Tuesday.

The deal price was agreed at Dixy's current value of 92.4 billion roubles ($1.25 billion), but is subject to adjustments depending on net debt and net working capital changes as of the closing date, it said.

The total selling space of the assets to be acquired is approximately 854,000 square metres, it said.

($1 = 73.7140 roubles)

