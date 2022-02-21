Russian first-quarter inflation seen at 8.5%, GDP growth at 5.5% -cenbank

Contributors
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Katya Golubkova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Russian economy is expected to grow by 5.5% in the first quarter, offset by high inflation which would hover at 8.5% in annual terms in January-March, the central bank said in a report on Monday.

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is expected to grow by 5.5% in the first quarter, offset by high inflation which would hover at 8.5% in annual terms in January-March, the central bank said in a report on Monday.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis to 9.5% this month in its eighth rate hike since last year, as it bids to rein in inflation, currently at double its long-term goal of 4%.

The central bank expects gross domestic product to expand by 5.5% in the first quarter after 4.7% growth last year, thanks to strong consumption by households, it said on Monday.

Yet, that growth would be offset by rising annual inflation, forecast at 8.5% in the first quarter and fuelled by a weakening rouble, it said. Annual inflation in January reached 8.7% and 8.8% as of Feb. 4.

The central bank expects year-end inflation to slow down to 5.0-6.0% thanks to earlier key rate hikes, but the rate is not forecast to reach the targeted 4.0-4.5% range earlier than in mid-2023.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters