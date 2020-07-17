Russian firms face net foreign debt repayment of $28.9 bln in Q3-Q4

Contributor
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian companies will have to carry out net foreign debt repayments of $9.2 billion in the third quarter and $19.7 billion in the fourth quarter, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian companies will have to carry out net foreign debt repayments of $9.2 billion in the third quarter and $19.7 billion in the fourth quarter, the Russian central bank said on Friday.

Foreign debt is in focus as repayments of such liabilities may spur demand for foreign currency and hit the rouble. Russia's foreign debt shrank to its lowest level since 2009 in the first quarter of this year, but stood at $477.2 billion as of July 1.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More