Russian firm completes deal to buy Hyundai's St. Petersburg plants

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian company Art-Finance said on Friday it had finalised the purchase of Hyundai's 005380.KS plants in St. Petersburg, making the South Korean firm the latest global carmaker to sell assets in Russia since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Hyundai Motor said in December it planned to sell its Russian assets for 10,000 roubles ($111.69), and would take a 287 billion won ($214.7 million) loss. Operations at its main plant were suspended in March 2022.

Art-Finance said Hyundai's assets, which include two production sites in St. Petersburg, had become part of its AGR Group. The deal was completed on Jan. 24, and received approvals from the Russian government and federal anti-monopoly service.

Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment.

Art-Finance is owned by Andrei Pavlovich, who acquired Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Russian assets in May 2023. Volkswagen's factory was renamed to AGR Automotive. Art-Finance said the Hyundai plant would be renamed once all registration procedures were complete.

($1 = 89.5325 roubles)

($1 = 1,336.7200 won)

