Russian firm asks for regulator's permission to buy Elga coal mine

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian company A-Property said on Tuesday it had formally requested permission from the country's anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel MTLR.MM and lender Gazprombank GZPRI.MM.

A-Property is owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan. Gazprombank said earlier it was interested in selling its stake in the Elga project to A-Property.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

