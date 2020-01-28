Russian firm asks for regulator's permission to buy Elga coal mine

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer Russia

Russian company A-Property said on Tuesday it had formally requested permission from the country's anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel and lender Gazprombank.

A-Property is owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan. Gazprombank said earlier it was interested in selling its stake in the Elga project to A-Property.

