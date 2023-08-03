Russian finance ministry to switch to FX purchases in August from sales

By Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday it would switch to foreign currency purchases from sales in August as Moscow seeks to benefit from high oil prices, although the central bank's own FX interventions mean the country will still conduct net sales.

After a months-long hiatus, Russia resumed FX interventions in January, selling yuan rather than what it terms "unfriendly" Western currencies, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions.

The finance ministry said it planned to buy 1.8 billion roubles ($19.27 million) worth of foreign currency a day from Aug. 7 to Sept. 6 and regular FX purchases on the market would total 40.5 billion roubles. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had given no clear consensus.

The central bank carries out these interventions on the finance ministry's behalf. But the central bank also resumed interventions of its own on Aug. 1, selling 2.3 billion roubles worth of FX a day, which will mean Russia still ultimately makes net sales of 0.5 billion roubles.

Uncertainty and speculation about what the ministry might do had been rife. The Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday that the ministry would as prescribed by a budget rule, fearing negative consequences for the already weak rouble.

The rouble gave up some intraday gains following the announcement. It lost around 2% in the previous sesssion and hit a fresh, more than 16-month low in early trade.

In the previous period, between July 7 and Aug. 4, the ministry had planned to sell 34.9 billion roubles' worth of foreign currency to compensate for lower oil and gas revenues.

The government carries out FX interventions under its budget rule to cover shortfalls - or build up reserves in the event of a surplus - in earnings from Russia's vital oil and gas exports, revenues from which have shrunk this year due to Western sanctions.

Energy revenues were 32.7 billion roubles below expectations in July, the ministry said, forecasting additional oil and gas revenues at 73.2 billion roubles in August.

The price for Russia's flagship Urals crude oil blend rose in July above the price cap of $60 per barrel imposed in December, but was still down from the price of $78.41 per barrel in July 2022, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The central bank has sold 559 billion roubles' worth of yuan and goldfrom the National Wealth Fund (NWF) on the finance ministry's behalf this year.

The ministry, which has also been using NWF to cover Russia's wide budget deficit, said it may limit this practice on additional expenditure in 2023-2024.

($1 = 93.4275 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.