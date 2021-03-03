Russian finance ministry to increase daily FX buying in March

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would buy 6.7 billion roubles ($91.01 million) worth of foreign currency a day between March 5 and April 6, a near three-fold increase in the amount of daily operations from the previous month.

Regular FX purchases on the market will total 148.1 billion roubles ($2.01 billion) over the next month, the ministry said. A Reuters survey of analysts predicted that FX buying would total 119 billion roubles.

In the previous period, between Feb. 5 and March 4, the ministry had planned to buy 45.6 billion roubles, or 2.4 billion roubles a day.

A recovery in prices for oil, Russia's key export, has enabled Russia to return to foreign currency purchases this year.

In 2020, state FX sales had helped the rouble weather volatility on global financial markets, limiting losses in the Russian currency amid a slump in oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical risks.

($1 = 73.6150 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Marrow)

