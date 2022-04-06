Russian finance ministry says paid coupons on 4 OFZ govt bonds

The Russian finance ministry has paid coupons on four rouble-denominated OFZ treasury bonds with a total of 29.9 billion roubles ($367 million) from the budget, the ministry's data showed on Wednesday.

Russia's ability to fulfil its debt obligations is in focus after sweeping Western sanctions were imposed on it in response to what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

($1 = 81.5000 roubles)

