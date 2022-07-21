Russian finance ministry eyes resuming OFZ bond auctions in September -TASS

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry plans to resume borrowing at OFZ treasury bond auctions in the second half of September after the budget plan is approved, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

The finance ministry is aiming for a gradual return to the OFZ market but has "big plans" for 2023, Interfax news agency quoted Maksimov as saying.

Russia suspended borrowing via OFZ bonds, which it uses to plug budget holes, in February, weeks before it started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which triggered unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich)

