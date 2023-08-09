Russian finance ministry cancels OFZ bond auction due to lack of acceptable bids

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Wednesday cancelled the first of two OFZ treasury bond auctions due to a lack of bids at acceptable price levels.

Yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ bond RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, were at their highest since April 2022 on Wednesday, well above Russia's 8.5% key rate.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.