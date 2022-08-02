Russian fertilizer supplies return to near-normal levels -CF Industries
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Supplies of fertilizer from Russia, outside of ammonia, have returned to near-normal levels, CF Industries CF.N executive Bert Frost said on Tuedsay, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments.
Russia is a major exporters of fertilizer, key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)
((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.