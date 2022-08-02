Commodities
Russian fertilizer supplies return to near-normal levels -CF Industries

Tom Polansek Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Supplies of fertilizer from Russia, outside of ammonia, have returned to near-normal levels, CF Industries executive Bert Frost said on Tuedsay, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments.

Russia is a major exporters of fertilizer, key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high.

