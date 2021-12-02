Russian fertiliser shipment suspended in absence of licences - IFX cites sources

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A shipment of Russian fertilisers destined for export was suspended from Dec. 1 due to the absence of export licenses, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Moscow previously decided to limit exports of nitrogen fertilisers and complex nitrogen-containing fertilisers for six months to try to curb any further increase in food prices amid higher gas prices.

The quotas for Dec 1-May 31 were expected to be distributed among exporters in November.

"Those who did not register cargo by December 1 can not send ships," one of Interfax's sources told it. Vessels are stuck near the sea ports as they can not upload fertiliser, while cargo piled up in ports, the agency's other source said.

The export licences are expected to be distributed on Dec. 5-6, Interfax's third source said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Marina Bobrova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

