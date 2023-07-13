Russian fertiliser maker Acron to challenge Polish freeze on stake in chemicals firm Azoty

Adds Acron statement, context

July 13 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser maker Acron AKRN.MM said on Thursday that it will challenge Poland's decision to take control of its shares in Polish chemicals firm Grupa Azoty.

The move follows the sanctioning by Poland of 50 Russian businessmen and companies, including gas giant Gazprom, last year, with the aim of increasing pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Poland said on Tuesday it had appointed a temporary administrator to take control of a 19.8% stake in Azoty ATTP.WA, owned by Russian billionaire Vyacheslav Kantor via Acron, saying there was "no room for capital linked to Russian authorities in Poland".

Acron said in a statement that it would challenge the move in Polish courts, the European Court of Justice and through international arbitration.

It said it had held the stake as a portfolio investor and had not been actively involved in the management of Grupa Azoty - which also produces fertilisers - since 2012.

"In our view, the actions of the Polish authorities are unmotivated, unjust and illegal expropriation, or simply robbery," it said in the statement.

Polish Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda said on Tuesday that a temporary administrator had been appointed to take control of the Acron stake.

He said the next step would be to find a partner to take over the shares in Azoty and pay compensation, although the compensation payout would remain frozen.

Azoty has a market capitalisation of 2.77 billion zlotys, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, making the Acron stake worth around 549 million zlotys ($138 million).

Russia has denounced the seizure of state and company assets by foreign countries over the Ukraine conflict as theft, but has itself taken control of some Western firms' Russian operations.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian assets of Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE and Germany's Uniper UNO1.DE, which both operate power plants in Russia, under temporary Russian control.

($1 = 3.9649 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Mark Heinrich)

