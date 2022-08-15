Russian fertiliser exports down 7% in first half of 2022 -Interfax

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Fertiliser exports from Russia fell 7% in the first half of the year, Interfax news agency cited trade minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.

Russia aims to keep fertiliser exports in 2022 not lower than 2021 levels, Manturov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Caleb Davis; editing by Jason Neely)

