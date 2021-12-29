Russian factory activity grows in December but optimism about year ahead fades -PMI

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian factory activity expanded for the third straight month in December but cost pressures increased and the degree of optimism among manufacturers declined, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing edged down to 51.6 from 51.7 in November but held above the 50.0 mark separating expansions from contractions.

"The Russian manufacturing sector signalled relatively steady growth in output and new orders at the end of 2021. That said, pressure on capacity waned again and job creation slowed," said Sian Jones, an economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

Output growth continued, while new orders increased for the fourth month running, albeit only marginally.

New export orders, however, returned to contraction after broadly unchanged levels of foreign client demand in November.

Cost burdens accelerated as the rate of inflation was the highest for five months. Firms said they had partially passed those higher costs on to clients.

The level of optimism among manufacturers about the year ahead slipped to a three-month low.

"High COVID-19 virus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, alongside mounting inflationary pressures, are likely to weigh on domestic and foreign client demand," Jones said.

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Hugh Lawson)

