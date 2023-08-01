Russian factory activity expansion slows in July as export orders drop

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Activity in Russia's manufacturing sector increased for the 15th month running in July, but at the slowest pace since October as export orders declined, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian manufacturing fell to 52.1 in July from 52.6 in June, but remained above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The overall expansion was in part driven by sustained upturns in output and new orders, although in both cases the rate of growth slowed," S&P Global said. "New sales rose at the softest pace in 2023 to date as new export orders returned to contraction."

The sector's growth in the 17 months since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 has been largely predicated on domestic demand. New export orders have contracted stubbornly while Moscow pursues what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, seeing monthly expansion only twice.

Surveyed businesses noted that demand conditions had deteriorated in key export markets in July, with some companies stating that higher selling prices had dampened customer interest, S&P Global said.

But manufacturers were their most upbeat since March 2019, hoping for stronger demand conditions.

"Firms were buoyed by hopes of greater client demand and plans to invest in business processes and product development," S&P Global said.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Susan Fenton)

