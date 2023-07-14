Russian energy ministry says no shortage of gasoline, production rising -Ifx

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry said on Friday that there was no shortage of gasoline in the country, while production of fuel has been on the rise as planned maintenances at the refineries were wrapping up, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has been considering imposing restrictions on gasoline exports to tackle high prices and shortages of the fuel. The statement may suggest that there is no immediate need for such a measure.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)

