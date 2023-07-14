News & Insights

Russian energy ministry says no shortage of gasoline, production rising -Ifx

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

July 14, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry said on Friday that there was no shortage of gasoline in the country, while production of fuel has been on the rise as planned maintenances at the refineries were wrapping up, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has been considering imposing restrictions on gasoline exports to tackle high prices and shortages of the fuel. The statement may suggest that there is no immediate need for such a measure.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.