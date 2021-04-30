Russian energy ministry proposes gasoline export ban

Contributors
Alexander Ershov Reuters
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Russia's energy ministry has proposed banning gasoline exports for three months, according to a draft document seen by Reuters, as fuel prices, a sensitive issue for the domestic policy, have been on the rise.

Adds details

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry has proposed banning gasoline exports for three months, according to a draft document seen by Reuters, as fuel prices, a sensitive issue for the domestic policy, have been on the rise.

Gasoline demand has recovered in Russia following a sharp drop last year amid the pandemic. The government had even introduced a ban on imports of cheap fuel, a measure lifted in October.

According to the state statistic agency, average retail price of gasoline as of April 26 stood at 47.64 roubles ($0.64) per litre, up 3.4% from the end of 2020.

Prices are poised to rise further amid seasonal maintenance of refineries and a higher demand for fuel.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the government was ready to support export bans on some fuels.

($1 = 74.9125 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Ershov and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Timothy Heritage and Peter Graff)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More