Russian energy ministry monitoring GE gas turbine situation - TASS

June 20, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry is monitoring the situation with General Electric GE.N gas turbines after reports that the U.S. company has stopped servicing such turbines at Russian thermal power plants, TASS reported on Tuesday.

Russia's Kommersant daily reported on Monday that GE has "without explanation" stopped servicing gas turbines at Russian power plants, having earlier suspended its operations in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Stocks mentioned

GE

