Russian energy group InterRAO to invest $580 mln in GE gas turbine JV

By 2025-2026, their joint venture will be producing gas turbines with the capacity of 79-87 megawatts and 181-210 megawatts with at least 90% of these produced locally.

InterRAO hopes to sell 20-25 of these turbines by 2030, Maslov said, adding that demand was likely to rise further after 2030.

"We believe in this market," he said.

Apart from GE, Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE and Italy's Ansaldo have joint projects with Russian investors aimed at local production of gas turbines of high power.

($1 = 77.6217 roubles)

