US Markets
GE

Russian energy group InterRAO to invest $580 mln in GE gas turbine JV

Contributor
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Russian state energy holding InterRAO plans to invest up to 45 billion roubles ($580 million) in its gas turbines joint venture with General Electric, Alexey Maslov, its head of strategy, said on Wednesday.

By 2025-2026, their joint venture will be producing gas turbines with the capacity of 79-87 megawatts and 181-210 megawatts with at least 90% of these produced locally.

InterRAO hopes to sell 20-25 of these turbines by 2030, Maslov said, adding that demand was likely to rise further after 2030.

"We believe in this market," he said.

Apart from GE, Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE and Italy's Ansaldo have joint projects with Russian investors aimed at local production of gas turbines of high power.

($1 = 77.6217 roubles)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)

((Anastasia.Lyrchikova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular