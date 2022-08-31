Russian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises -Rosstat

The Russian economy shrank 0.4% in the first six months of 2022 compared with a year ago but capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, rose 7.8%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

