Russian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises -Rosstat

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Russian economy shrank 0.4% in the first six months of 2022 compared with a year ago but capital investment, one of the main economic growth drivers, rose 7.8%, data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.