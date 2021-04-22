Russian economy ministry lowers 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.9%, source says

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russian economy is forecast to expand 2.9% this year, down from a previously forecast of 3.3%, amid Moscow's commitments with the global oil production cut deal, a source familiar with the economy ministry's new outlook said on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a producer group known as OPEC+, agreed to gradually ease their record cuts from May and no major changes to the policy are expected at its meeting next week.

The rising oil prices support the Russian economy, but overall Moscow is pumping less oil than it might have, hitting sectors in and around oil production, the source said on the revised growth forecast. The ministry declined to comment.

The ministry raised its forecast for the Urals oil price to $60.3 per barrel this year from an earlier expected $45.3 per barrel. It foresees Russia's key rate at 5% or lower by year-end and inflation at 4.3%, the source said.

The ministry did not take into account geopolitical risks, increased tensions with Ukraine and possible new sanctions, the source said, expecting the rouble to trade at 71 or 72 per U.S. dollar by year-end versus an average 73.3 per dollar in 2021.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Larry King)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.