US Markets

Russian economy in 'shock' from unprecedented economic war - Kremlin

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the impact of what it described as an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war being waged against Moscow.

Adds quotes, background

March 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the impact of what it described as an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war being waged against Moscow.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Our economy is experiencing a shock impact now and there are negative consequences, they will be minimised," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He described the situation as turbulent, but said that measures to calm and stabilise it were already being taken.

"This is absolutely unprecedented. The economic war that has started against our country has never taken place before. So it is very hard to forecast anything."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular