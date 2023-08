MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's economy grew 5.3% in June year on year, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, after an increase of 5.4% in May.

Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.04% year on year in June, after an increase of 1.4% in the previous month, the ministry said.

