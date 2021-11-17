Russian economic growth slows to 4.3% y/y in Q3 after strongest leap since 2000

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Russian economy expanded by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, Rosstat data showed on Wednesday, after its strongest growth since 2000 in the previous quarter as it recovered from a contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with the third quarter of 2019, gross domestic product grew by 0.7%, Rosstat, the federal statistics service, said.

In the second quarter, Russia had reported annual growth of 10.5%, one year after lockdowns hit Russia's economic activity.

Having shrunk 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, the Russian economy has already reached pre-pandemic levels, buoyed by a rebound in global commodity prices.

But living standards and some sectors have not fully recovered, taking a hit from the weaker rouble and high inflation.

Stubbornly elevated inflation prompted the central bank to raise its key interest rate six times this year and is likely to lead to yet another hike next month.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

