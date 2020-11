MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Russian economy is likely to shrink 3%-4% in annual terms in the third quarter, following an 8% contraction in the previous three months, the central bank said in a review on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

