Russian Econ Ministry sees 2020 GDP down 3.9% in improved forecast - draft

Contributor
Darya Korsunskaya Reuters
Published

Russia's Economy Ministry expects the country's gross domestic product to contract 3.9% this year, less than a previously expected fall of 4.8%, a revised ministry draft forecast seen by Reuters showed, thanks to higher oil prices.

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry expects the country's gross domestic product to contract 3.9% this year, less than a previously expected fall of 4.8%, a revised ministry draft forecast seen by Reuters showed, thanks to higher oil prices.

The novel coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown for over two months earlier this year, hitting the economy. Restrictions have hit household incomes along with consumption and are the main factor behind the GDP contraction, the document showed.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment. Below are new economic forecasts from the document:

2020

2021

2022

2023

2019 *

Urals oil, $

41.8

45.3

46.6

47.5

63.8

USD/RUB rate

70.7

71.7

72.3

73.0

64.7

Year-end inflation, %

3.8

3.7

4.0

4.0

3.0

GDP dynamics, %

-3.9

3.3

3.4

3.0

1.3

Industrial output, %

-4.1

2.6

3.6

2.3

2.3

Real disposable incomes, %

-3.0

3.0

2.4

2.5

1.0

Unemployment rate, %

5.7

5.2

4.7

4.6

4.6

Oil output, mln T

507.4

517.8

552.4

560.0

560.8

Gas output, bln cubic metres

690.8

728.4

770.1

795.6

738.4

* Factual reading for 2019

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More