Russian Econ Ministry sees 2020 GDP down 3.9% in improved forecast - draft

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry expects the country's gross domestic product to contract 3.9% this year, less than a previously expected fall of 4.8%, a revised ministry draft forecast seen by Reuters showed, thanks to higher oil prices.

The novel coronavirus pandemic led to a lockdown for over two months earlier this year, hitting the economy. Restrictions have hit household incomes along with consumption and are the main factor behind the GDP contraction, the document showed.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment. Below are new economic forecasts from the document:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2019 * Urals oil, $ 41.8 45.3 46.6 47.5 63.8 USD/RUB rate 70.7 71.7 72.3 73.0 64.7 Year-end inflation, % 3.8 3.7 4.0 4.0 3.0 GDP dynamics, % -3.9 3.3 3.4 3.0 1.3 Industrial output, % -4.1 2.6 3.6 2.3 2.3 Real disposable incomes, % -3.0 3.0 2.4 2.5 1.0 Unemployment rate, % 5.7 5.2 4.7 4.6 4.6 Oil output, mln T 507.4 517.8 552.4 560.0 560.8 Gas output, bln cubic metres 690.8 728.4 770.1 795.6 738.4 * Factual reading for 2019 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson) ((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

