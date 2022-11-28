Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh says it is considering IPO

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh said on Monday that it is considering holding an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, depending on market conditions.

It said it would use the capital it raises to expand its fleet of electric scooters, enter new regions and strengthen its market position.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

