Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh raises $33 mln in Moscow IPO

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Whoosh WUSH.MM raised 2.1 billion roubles ($33.23 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, the electric scooter company said on Wednesday, pricing at the lower end of its initial price range.

Corporate Russia is watching Whoosh's listing closely as the company braves Russian economic isolation with Moscow's first IPO since the country sent troops into Ukraine.

($1 = 63.2000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

