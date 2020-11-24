Ozon Holdings, a leading Russian e-commerce platform, raised $990 million by offering 33 million ADSs at $30, well above the range of $22.50 to $27.50. The company offered 3 million more ADSs than anticipated. Existing shareholders Baring Vostok Capital Partners and Sistema planned to purchase an additional $135 million worth of ADSs in a concurrent private placement. At pricing, Ozon raised 32% more in proceeds than expected.



Ozon Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OZON. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citi, UBS Investment Bank, Sberbank, VTB Capital and RenCap Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Russian e-commerce platform Ozon prices upsized US IPO well above the range at $30 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



