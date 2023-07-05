Russian e-commerce firm Ozon starts sales in Armenia

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce firm Ozon has started sales of goods in Armenia, the company said, its latest expansion into the former Soviet Union at a time when Western countries are widely shunning Russian business.

Ozon has already opened logistics centres in Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It has opened local offices in China and Turkey, designed to bring more sellers onto the platform.

Delivery would take around seven days at first, Ozon said. The company plans to develop logistics infrastructure in Armenia, including having its own delivery service there and a network of pick-up and drop-off points, it said.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

