Russian Duma passes law to scrap ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

October 18, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A law to revoke Russia's ratification of the global nuclear test ban treaty completed its passage through the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

Deputies passed the second and third readings of the bill with unanimous votes in quick succession. The votes were 415 in favour, with no abstentions or votes against.

President Vladimir Putin urged parliament on Oct. 5 to make the change in order to "mirror" the position of the United States, which has signed but never ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

The treaty, which prohibits tests involving nuclear explosions, has made such tests taboo. Only North Korea has carried out a test this century.

Russia says it will not resume testing unless Washington does, but arms control experts are concerned it may be inching towards a test that the West would perceive as a Russian nuclear escalation amid the Ukraine war.

