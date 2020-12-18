Russian diesel export push curbed by pandemic and slow refineries overhaul

By Natalia Chumakova

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia's plans to significantly increase low-sulphur diesel exports to Europe have been hit by sluggish demand amid the pandemic and the slow development of the country's oil refineries, according to industry data and Reuters calculations.

A pipeline called Sever (North), a key route for Russian diesel going to Northwest Europe, only carried about two-thirds of its planned capacity of 25 million tonnes a year in 2020, sources said and data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The pipeline connects refineries in Western Siberia and the European part of Russia with the Baltic Sea parts of Primorsk and Vysotsk and is operated by the state-run oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM.

According to Reuters calculations, exports of ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) via the pipeline will rise 17% to 16 million tonnes this year, but that's still well below target.

Transneft did not respond to a request for comment.

The main reason behind lower than expected growth in diesel supplies is the slower development of Russia's two newest refineries, located in the Volga river region: TANECO, controlled by Tatneft TATN.MM, and TAIF-NK.

Transneft expected them to supply 7 million tonnes of ULSD a year but it will get only 2.23 million tonnes from the plants in 2020, according to Reuters calculations.

TANECO is, however, expected to double its ULSD output to 6 million tonnes a year once a new hydrotreater, which is due to start production in December, is fully commissioned. TANECO sends most of its diesel exports via the pipeline to Primorsk.

Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM has so far cut diesel exports via Primorsk by 14% amid output cuts at its flagship NORSI refinery, which underwent a major planned maintenance in the second quarter, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

So far, the Antipinsky refinery in Western Siberia has been the main contributor to the increase in flows via the Sever pipeline this year. Its shipments have risen 70%, or 831,000 tonnes, from 2019, when it stood idle for several months.

Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM has also increased supplies via Sever by 46%, or by 800,000 tonnes, thanks to a launch of a new unit at its Moscow refinery.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Clarke)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

