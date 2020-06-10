ALRS

Russian diamond producer Alrosa's May sales drop to $40.1 mln

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM on Wednesday said its sales of rough and polished diamonds stood at $40.1 million in May, down from $266 million a year ago.

The May figure represents a slight rise from the previous month, but April sales had plunged to $15.6 million as the coronavirus crisis hit demand.

