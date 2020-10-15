FLOT

Russian developer Samolet eyes Moscow IPO

Contributor
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Published

Russia's Samolet Group plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange in the fourth quarter, the real estate developer said on Thursday.

Adds detail

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Samolet Group plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange in the fourth quarter, the real estate developer said on Thursday.

The company's shareholders will sell about 5.1% of its shares, Samolet said.

Its free float is expected to reach about 5%, though it plans to increase it to 30-40% over the medium term, it said.

Samolet, whose land bank stands at over 15 million square metres worth 176.9 billion roubles ($2.28 billion), said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to buy land and to finance construction of current projects.

Samolet's share sale would mark a second IPO in Moscow this year, after shipping giant Sovcomflot FLOT.MM raised about $550 million this month, in a sign that deals in Russia are returning following a three-year drought.

The company's real estate sales rose 21% to 41 billion roubles in the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 77.7020 roubles)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Jason Neely)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLOT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters