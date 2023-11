MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian deputy energy minister Sergei Mochalnikov said on Tuesday that Russia was likely to produce 440 million metric tons of coal this year, and to export 220 million tons, Interfax reported.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.