Russian crude oil export duty to rise in September to $21.4/T - finance ministry

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in September to $21.4 a tonne from $16.9 a tonne in August, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, following a rise in global oil prices.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry based the September export duty on prices recorded between July 15 and August 14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:

September August RICs Average price for calculation (barrel) 70.33 58.03 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Average price (tonne) 513.4 423.6 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Crude oil 21.4 16.9 CL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 6.4 5.0 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 6.4 5.0 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 6.4 5.0 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 11.7 9.2 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 21.4 16.9 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 1.3 1.0 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 6.4 5.0 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU (Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.