Russian crude oil export duty to rise in September to $21.4/T - finance ministry

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in September to $21.4 a tonne from $16.9 a tonne in August, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, following a rise in global oil prices.
The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
The ministry based the September export duty on prices recorded between July 15 and August 14.
Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:
September
August
RICs
Average price for calculation (barrel)
70.33
58.03
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Average price (tonne)
513.4
423.6
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Crude oil
21.4
16.9
CL-EXPDTY-RU
Light products, middle distillates
6.4
5.0
PROD-EXPDTY-RU
Gasoline
6.4
5.0
MOG-EXPDTY-RU
Diesel
6.4
5.0
DL-EXPDTY-RU
Naphtha
11.7
9.2
NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
Heavy products
21.4
16.9
FO-EXPDTY-RU
Petroleum coke
1.3
1.0
PETC-EXPDTY-RU
Oil lubricants
6.4
5.0
MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
Propane-butane blend
0.0
0.0
LPG-EXPDTY-RU
LPG clean fractions
0.0
0.0
BUT-EXPDTY-RU
(Reporting by Reuters)
