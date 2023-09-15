News & Insights

Russian crude oil export duty to rise in October to $23.9/T - Finance Ministry

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

September 15, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in October to $23.9 a ton from $21.4 a ton in September, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a rise in global oil prices.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry based the October export duty on prices recorded between August 15 and Sept. 14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per ton:

October

September

RICs

Average price for calculation (barrel)

77.03

70.33

URL-NWE-E, URL-E

Average price (ton)

562.3

513.4

URL-NWE-E, URL-E

Crude oil

23.9

21.4

CL-EXPDTY-RU

Light products, middle distillates

7.1

6.4

PROD-EXPDTY-RU

Gasoline

7.1

6.4

MOG-EXPDTY-RU

Diesel

7.1

6.4

DL-EXPDTY-RU

Naphtha

13.1

11.7

NPTH-EXPDTY-RU

Heavy products

23.9

21.4

FO-EXPDTY-RU

Petroleum coke

1.5

1.3

PETC-EXPDTY-RU

Oil lubricants

7.1

6.4

MOIL-EXPDTY-RU

Propane-butane blend

0.0

0.0

LPG-EXPDTY-RU

LPG clean fractions

0.0

0.0

BUT-EXPDTY-RU

