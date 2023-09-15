Russian crude oil export duty to rise in October to $23.9/T - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in October to $23.9 a ton from $21.4 a ton in September, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a rise in global oil prices.
The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
The ministry based the October export duty on prices recorded between August 15 and Sept. 14.
Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per ton:
October
September
RICs
Average price for calculation (barrel)
77.03
70.33
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Average price (ton)
562.3
513.4
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Crude oil
23.9
21.4
CL-EXPDTY-RU
Light products, middle distillates
7.1
6.4
PROD-EXPDTY-RU
Gasoline
7.1
6.4
MOG-EXPDTY-RU
Diesel
7.1
6.4
DL-EXPDTY-RU
Naphtha
13.1
11.7
NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
Heavy products
23.9
21.4
FO-EXPDTY-RU
Petroleum coke
1.5
1.3
PETC-EXPDTY-RU
Oil lubricants
7.1
6.4
MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
Propane-butane blend
0.0
0.0
LPG-EXPDTY-RU
LPG clean fractions
0.0
0.0
BUT-EXPDTY-RU
(Reporting by Reuters)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.