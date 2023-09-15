Russian crude oil export duty to rise in October to $23.9/T - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in October to $23.9 a ton from $21.4 a ton in September, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a rise in global oil prices.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry based the October export duty on prices recorded between August 15 and Sept. 14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per ton:

October September RICs Average price for calculation (barrel) 77.03 70.33 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Average price (ton) 562.3 513.4 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Crude oil 23.9 21.4 CL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 7.1 6.4 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 7.1 6.4 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 7.1 6.4 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 13.1 11.7 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 23.9 21.4 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 1.5 1.3 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 7.1 6.4 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU (Reporting by Reuters)

