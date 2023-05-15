Russian crude oil export duty to rise in June to $16.2/T - finance ministry

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in June to $16.2 a tonne from $14.4 a tonne in May, the finance ministry said on Monday, following a rise in global oil prices.
The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.
The ministry based the June export duty on prices recorded between April 15 and May 14.
Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:
June
May
RICs
Average price for calculation (barrel)
55.97
51.15
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Average price (tonne)
408.6
373.4
URL-NWE-E, URL-E
Crude oil
16.2
14.4
CL-EXPDTY-RU
Light products, middle distillates
4.8
4.3
PROD-EXPDTY-RU
Gasoline
4.8
4.3
MOG-EXPDTY-RU
Diesel
4.8
4.3
DL-EXPDTY-RU
Naphtha
8.9
7.9
NPTH-EXPDTY-RU
Heavy products
16.2
14.4
FO-EXPDTY-RU
Petroleum coke
1.0
0.9
PETC-EXPDTY-RU
Oil lubricants
4.8
4.3
MOIL-EXPDTY-RU
Propane-butane blend
0.0
0.0
LPG-EXPDTY-RU
LPG clean fractions
0.0
0.0
BUT-EXPDTY-RU
(Reporting by Reuters;)
