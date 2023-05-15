Russian crude oil export duty to rise in June to $16.2/T - finance ministry

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in June to $16.2 a tonne from $14.4 a tonne in May, the finance ministry said on Monday, following a rise in global oil prices.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry based the June export duty on prices recorded between April 15 and May 14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:

June May RICs Average price for calculation (barrel) 55.97 51.15 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Average price (tonne) 408.6 373.4 URL-NWE-E, URL-E Crude oil 16.2 14.4 CL-EXPDTY-RU Light products, middle distillates 4.8 4.3 PROD-EXPDTY-RU Gasoline 4.8 4.3 MOG-EXPDTY-RU Diesel 4.8 4.3 DL-EXPDTY-RU Naphtha 8.9 7.9 NPTH-EXPDTY-RU Heavy products 16.2 14.4 FO-EXPDTY-RU Petroleum coke 1.0 0.9 PETC-EXPDTY-RU Oil lubricants 4.8 4.3 MOIL-EXPDTY-RU Propane-butane blend 0.0 0.0 LPG-EXPDTY-RU LPG clean fractions 0.0 0.0 BUT-EXPDTY-RU (Reporting by Reuters;)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.