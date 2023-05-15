News & Insights

Russian crude oil export duty to rise in June to $16.2/T - finance ministry

May 15, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia's crude oil export duty CL-EXPDTY-RU is set to increase in June to $16.2 a tonne from $14.4 a tonne in May, the finance ministry said on Monday, following a rise in global oil prices.

The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals URL-E, URL-NWE-E crude oil prices.

The ministry based the June export duty on prices recorded between April 15 and May 14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per tonne:

June

May

RICs

Average price for calculation (barrel)

55.97

51.15

URL-NWE-E, URL-E

Average price (tonne)

408.6

373.4

URL-NWE-E, URL-E

Crude oil

16.2

14.4

CL-EXPDTY-RU

Light products, middle distillates

4.8

4.3

PROD-EXPDTY-RU

Gasoline

4.8

4.3

MOG-EXPDTY-RU

Diesel

4.8

4.3

DL-EXPDTY-RU

Naphtha

8.9

7.9

NPTH-EXPDTY-RU

Heavy products

16.2

14.4

FO-EXPDTY-RU

Petroleum coke

1.0

0.9

PETC-EXPDTY-RU

Oil lubricants

4.8

4.3

MOIL-EXPDTY-RU

Propane-butane blend

0.0

0.0

LPG-EXPDTY-RU

LPG clean fractions

0.0

0.0

BUT-EXPDTY-RU

(Reporting by Reuters;)

