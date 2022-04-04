Russian crude helps PKN Orlen boost refining profit five-fold

Adds PKN's comment

WARSAW, April 4 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen's PKN.WA profit from refining surged to $39.3 per barrel in March, a five-fold increase from February as the war in Ukraine increased the discount paid for Russian oil.

The Polish refiner said on Monday its refining margin rose to $10.8 per barrel in March from $2.7 in February, while the Brent/Urals differential increased to $28.5 per barrel from $5 in February as buyers shunned Russian oil. The sum of the two components determines profits from refining operations.

Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided.

"Tensions on the fuel market caused by the war in Ukraine and dropping or limiting purchases of Russian oil and fuel imported from Russia, drove product margins to extreme highs on many products," said Kamil Kliszcz, head of research at BM mBank brokerage.

"On the other hand, the discount on Russian oil is also high, because this oil needs buyers and has to tempt them with bigger discounts," he added.

Although Orlen has benefited from cheap Russian oil, it also buys other crude that has risen in price as concerns about energy shortages have rippled through the market.

Poland's top refiner said in March that Russian crude accounts for some 50% of the oil it refines and that it has not been buying Russian oil on spot markets since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek was quoted by local media on Monday as saying that "today 70% of oil refined in PKN Orlen's refiners came from outside of Russia".

PKN confirmed the sum of its model refining margin and the Brent/Urals differential rose to a record high in March adding that figure does not reflect refineries' profitability as closely as in the past because of the decreasing share of Russian oil.

The company did not answer Reuters' question about the share of Russian oil in March.

PKN Orlen has two long-term supply agreements with Russian oil suppliers.

Last year, PKN Orlen scaled down its long-term contract with Rosneft to 3.6 million tons of oil per year. The agreement expires at the end of this year. Another contract, with Tatneft, ends in 2024.

Last week, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Karol Badohal, additional reporting by Anna Koper; editing by Ed Osmond and Barbara Lewis)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.