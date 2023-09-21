News & Insights

C

Russian court upholds Sovcombank claim to recover $24 mln from Citibank

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

September 21, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday ruled in favour of private lender Sovcombank, which had filed a claim seeking $24.05 million from Citibank C.N and its Russian subsidiary, court filings showed.

Sovcombank appealed to the Moscow Arbitration Court in late July. Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported that Sovcombank's claims related to debt owed by the American bank.

When Sovcombank came under U.S. blocking sanctions after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Citibank froze Sovcombank's funds.

Citibank declined to comment. Sovcombank did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

Stocks mentioned

